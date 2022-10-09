Stream2Earn (STREAMN) Price Tops $0.0003

Stream2Earn (STREAMN) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Stream2Earn has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream2Earn has a total market cap of $32,920.04 and approximately $13,060.00 worth of Stream2Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream2Earn token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stream2Earn Profile

Stream2Earn’s genesis date was August 24th, 2022. Stream2Earn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Stream2Earn is stream2earn.io. Stream2Earn’s official Twitter account is @s2earn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stream2Earn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream2Earn (STREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stream2Earn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stream2Earn is 0.00032606 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stream2earn.io/.”

