Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 3.6 %

ACN stock opened at $259.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.