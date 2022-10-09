Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

