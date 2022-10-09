Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 4,296,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

