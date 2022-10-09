Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

