Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

