Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $58.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86.

