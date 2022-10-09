Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,111,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

