Subme (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,875.00

Subme (SUB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Subme token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Subme has a total market capitalization of $120,294.17 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Subme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Subme has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

About Subme

Subme is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Subme’s total supply is 871,452,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,165,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Subme is https://reddit.com/r/SubmeApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subme’s official website is subme.cash. Subme’s official Twitter account is @subpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Subme’s official message board is medium.com/subme-app.

Subme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subme (SUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Subme has a current supply of 871,452,841 with 102,165,950 in circulation. The last known price of Subme is 0.00125389 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://subme.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Subme using one of the exchanges listed above.

