Subme (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,875.00

Subme (SUB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Subme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Subme has a total market cap of $120,294.17 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Subme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Subme has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.46 or 0.99999591 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Subme Token Profile

Subme (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Subme’s total supply is 871,452,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,165,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Subme is https://reddit.com/r/SubmeApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subme’s official website is subme.cash. Subme’s official Twitter account is @subpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Subme’s official message board is medium.com/subme-app.

Subme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subme (SUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Subme has a current supply of 871,452,841 with 102,165,950 in circulation. The last known price of Subme is 0.00125389 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://subme.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

