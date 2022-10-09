Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.25

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as low as C$9.12. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 795,016 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.65.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

