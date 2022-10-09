SushiSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $174.40 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00007059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SushiSwap has a current supply of 244,542,058.52552503 with 127,244,443 in circulation. The last known price of SushiSwap is 1.34097712 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $70,440,178.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sushi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

