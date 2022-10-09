Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNH. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

SYNH opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.