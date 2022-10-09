Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,237,000 after purchasing an additional 549,519 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 137,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

