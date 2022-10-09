Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

