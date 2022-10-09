Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $131.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.