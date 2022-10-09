TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,498 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.05% of TC Energy worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

