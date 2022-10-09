Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.58% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.