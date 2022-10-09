TEN Wallet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,245.00 (TENW)

TEN Wallet (TENW) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. TEN Wallet has a total market capitalization of $225,778.55 and $21,245.00 worth of TEN Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN Wallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TEN Wallet has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

TEN Wallet Token Profile

TEN Wallet launched on February 14th, 2022. TEN Wallet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,922,508,622 tokens. TEN Wallet’s official Twitter account is @ten_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEN Wallet is www.tenw.io. TEN Wallet’s official message board is tenwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TEN Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN Wallet (TENW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TEN Wallet has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TEN Wallet is 0.00003321 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $383.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tenw.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEN Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEN Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

