Terra Name Service (TNS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $448,519.56

Terra Name Service (TNS) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Terra Name Service token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Name Service has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Name Service has a total market cap of $448,519.56 and $127,945.00 worth of Terra Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Name Service alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Terra Name Service Token Profile

Terra Name Service (TNS) is a token. Terra Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,000,000 tokens. Terra Name Service’s official website is tns.money. Terra Name Service’s official Twitter account is @tns_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Name Service Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Name Service (TNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Terra Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Name Service is 0.00950653 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $212,975.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tns.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.