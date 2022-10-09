The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $62.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 493,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 519.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

