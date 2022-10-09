The Monopolist Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4,227.08 (MONO)

The Monopolist (MONO) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, The Monopolist has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Monopolist has a market cap of $4,227.08 and $23,085.00 worth of The Monopolist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Monopolist token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,489.88 or 0.99994034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022270 BTC.

The Monopolist Token Profile

The Monopolist is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2021. The Monopolist’s official Twitter account is @mononftsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Monopolist’s official website is themonopolist.io. The Reddit community for The Monopolist is https://reddit.com/r/mononfts.

Buying and Selling The Monopolist

According to CryptoCompare, “The Monopolist (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Monopolist has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Monopolist is 0.0001348 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://themonopolist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Monopolist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Monopolist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Monopolist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

