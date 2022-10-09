The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 715 ($8.64).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 696.80 ($8.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 721.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,488.57. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

