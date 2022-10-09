The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 6,144,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,196. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

