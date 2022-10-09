TigerQueen (TQUEEN) Tops One Day Volume of $18,360.00

TigerQueen (TQUEEN) traded down 41.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, TigerQueen has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. TigerQueen has a total market cap of $576,089.41 and approximately $18,360.00 worth of TigerQueen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerQueen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TigerQueen Profile

TigerQueen’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. TigerQueen’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TigerQueen is tigerqueen.io. TigerQueen’s official Twitter account is @tigerqueentoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerQueen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TigerQueen (TQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TigerQueen has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TigerQueen is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tigerqueen.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerQueen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerQueen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerQueen using one of the exchanges listed above.

