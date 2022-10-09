Titanium (CVE:TIC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.

Titanium Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.

Titanium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.