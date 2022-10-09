Tranchess Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tranchess has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess was first traded on June 23rd, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 tokens. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @tranchess and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranchess’ official message board is tranchess.medium.com. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess (CHESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tranchess has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 82,546,918.53615722 in circulation. The last known price of Tranchess is 0.25756985 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,863,291.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranchess.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.