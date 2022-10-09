Travel Coin (TCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

Travel Coin (TCOIN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Travel Coin has a market capitalization of $104,024.24 and $85,510.00 worth of Travel Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travel Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Travel Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.13 or 1.00018991 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022219 BTC.

About Travel Coin

Travel Coin (CRYPTO:TCOIN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Travel Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Travel Coin’s official Twitter account is @traveltcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Travel Coin is medium.com/@tcoin. Travel Coin’s official website is tcoin.one.

Buying and Selling Travel Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Travel Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Travel Coin is 0.0157405 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $130,874.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcoin.one.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travel Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

