Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

