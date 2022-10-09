TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,238,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $287.04 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

