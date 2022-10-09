TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60.

