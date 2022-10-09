TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,753,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of XMLV opened at $48.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

