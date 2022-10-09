TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.33 and a 200 day moving average of $421.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

