TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IYH opened at $256.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average of $272.57. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

