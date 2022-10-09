TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,612,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

