TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

