TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FENY opened at $22.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.