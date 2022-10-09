TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

