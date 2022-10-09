TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

