Truist Financial Cuts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $108.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.