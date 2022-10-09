Truist Financial Trims Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price to $26.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

