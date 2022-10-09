UBS Group Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,840.92.

OTC JTKWY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

