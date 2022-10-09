United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

UPS stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

