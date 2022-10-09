United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

