Utility NFT Coin (UNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,111.00

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Utility NFT Coin has a market cap of $319,933.93 and approximately $73,111.00 worth of Utility NFT Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utility NFT Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utility NFT Coin has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00218146 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00195371 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Utility NFT Coin Token Profile

Utility NFT Coin (CRYPTO:UNC) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2022. Utility NFT Coin’s total supply is 19,999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Utility NFT Coin’s official website is unsea.io. Utility NFT Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@unc.io. The Reddit community for Utility NFT Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utility NFT Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_utility and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utility NFT Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Utility NFT Coin (UNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Utility NFT Coin has a current supply of 19,999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Utility NFT Coin is 0.00031965 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,098.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unsea.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utility NFT Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utility NFT Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utility NFT Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

