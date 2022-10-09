Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VLY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

