Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

