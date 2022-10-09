Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $167,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.94 on Friday, hitting $216.45. 1,867,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

