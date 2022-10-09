Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lowered by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.