Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56.

